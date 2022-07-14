ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Live on Abilene stages this weekend and coming up

 2 days ago
Rightfield and Kirk House will be the featured entertainment at a block party kicking off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grain Theory, 202 Pine Street.

Additionally, the Center for Contemporary Arts will present a make-and-take art activity, and vendors and food trucks will be open.

If you’re a musician who has a gig, or you’re a venue owner who has a musician playing, send us your information. It’s free to be listed here, but we can’t tell everyone who’s playing if no one tells us.

Send your information to publishme@reporternews.com; or via mail in care of the Reporter-News, P.O. Box 30., Abilene, TX 79604.

Deadline is one week before publication.

ABILENE

  • Betty Rose's Little Brisket, 3934 Catclaw Drive. Jackson Hatch, 7 p.m. Saturday. Taylor Ochs, 7 p.m. Monday. Caleb Sutton, 7 p.m. July 23. Colton Fox and Tanner Usrey, 7 p.m. July 27.
  • Grain Theory, 202 Pine St. Rightfield and Kirk House, 5-10 p.m. Saturday. CARR, 7:30 p.m. July 23.
  • Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road. 12 Mile Band, 8 p.m. Friday. Hadley Lamar, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Josh Weathers, 8 p.m. July 22. Hayden Barlow, 8 p.m. July 23.
  • The Ice House, 173 Walnut St. Jerrod Medulla, 8 p.m. Friday. Self Family, 8 p.m. Saturday. Mad Cowboys, 6 p.m. Monday and July 25. Jackson Hatch, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and July 27. Bobby Marquez, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Jak Creek Band, 8 p.m. July 23. Katie Henderson and Daron Pacheco, 6:30 p.m. July 28.
  • Moose Mountain, 817 S. Second St. Matt & Michelle Ellis, 11 a.m. Saturday. Christy Patton, 10 a.m. July 23.
  • Play Faire Park, 2300 N. Second St. Terry Knight, 7:45 p.m. Friday. 3 Stories High, 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Daughters of Wanda, 7:45 p.m. July 22. Mad Cowboys, 7:45 p.m. July 30. Seth Merritt, 8 p.m. July 22.
  • P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St. Los Cadetes De Linares, 8 p.m. Friday. Bobby Marquez, 7 p.m. July 22.
  • The Zone, 4638 S. 14th St. Blacktop Mojo, Sunday.

OUT OF TOWN

BAIRD

  • Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St. Libby Lane, 7 p.m. Friday. Colton Fox, 7 p.m. Saturday.

POTOSI

  • Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750. Christopher Wright, 7 p.m. Friday. Tredwater, 7:30 p.m. July 22. Poo Live Crew, 7 p.m. July 23. Jak Creek Band, 7:30 p.m. July 29.

Note: All live entertainment listings are subject to change without notice.

BigCountryHomepage

This high-demand job could pay $100k+ in Taylor County with no 4-year-degree

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high demand for court reporters has prompted Taylor County to consider increasing the pay for theirs to more than $100,000 per year. During this year’s annual budget hearings, 104th District Judge Jeff Propst began his time in front of commissioners by asking for this raise, saying that he and all other judges in the county agree that pay for court reporters needs to be raised from the current annual salary of $85,673.83 to $100,238.38, which is a 17% increase.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
