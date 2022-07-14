Minor injuries in Thursday collision

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WKBT) — Two were hospitalized, one with life threatening injuries following a head-on crash in Juneau County Wednesday. According to a WisDOT release, just before 1 p.m. a driver attempted to pass in a no passing zone on County Road HH near Dombek Road. That driver struck another in the oncoming lane. Both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was a 66-year-old woman who was transported by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who attempted to pass in a no passing zone was a 38-year-old man. He was airlifted to UW Health with life threatening injuries.

JUNEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO