Plover, WI

Minor injuries in Thursday collision

By editor1
spmetrowire.com
 2 days ago

spmetrowire.com

nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One transported with life threatening injuries after head-on crash in Juneau County

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WKBT) — Two were hospitalized, one with life threatening injuries following a head-on crash in Juneau County Wednesday. According to a WisDOT release, just before 1 p.m. a driver attempted to pass in a no passing zone on County Road HH near Dombek Road. That driver struck another in the oncoming lane. Both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was a 66-year-old woman who was transported by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who attempted to pass in a no passing zone was a 38-year-old man. He was airlifted to UW Health with life threatening injuries.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Car

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver threatened with gun during ‘road rage’ incident in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday evening, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a ‘road rage’ incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun. According to a release, the incident started around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 on WI-441 and County Road KK. Officers say that one driver was threatened and then followed into Kimberly near Sunset Park, and the Paperfest grounds.
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle stolen in Neenah, 3 bikes left behind

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information relating to a stolen vehicle early on Saturday. Deputies say that a vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 16 in Neenah. However, some unique evidence was left behind.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Bond set at $10K for suspect in Fox River hit and run boat crash

OSHKOSH, Wis–Bond is set at $10,000 cash for the owner of a boat involved in a hit and run crash on the Fox River in downtown Oshkosh. Jason Lindemann makes his initial appearance in Winnebago County Court Wednesday. Lindemann’s power boat allegedly collided with the On the Loos Cruise...
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
101 WIXX

Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI

