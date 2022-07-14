Complete Miami football staff effort for seventh ranked 2023 class

It was another busy day for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting front. A pair of predictions came in for at least one blue-chip prospect and one massive, 380-pound player to commit to the Ducks this summer. The first prediction came for four-star defensive lineman A’mauri Washington, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound player from Arizona. 247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave a level 6 confidence prediction that Washington would end up at Oregon, which is the first crystal ball Washington has picked up. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 DL and No. 111 overall player in the 2023 class, Washington would be a big addition to Oregon’s defensive line. The second prediction is for Samu Taumanupepe, a three-star defensive lineman out of Texas. The first thing that stands out about Taumanupepe is his incredible size. He stands at 6-foot-3, 380 pounds. Despite that, he appears remarkably agile. 6’4, 388lbs @Samu4T getting those legs up! Big guy is the real deal! @MikeRoach247 @R_Brauninger @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/4hGo7F3EWd — Coach Campbell (@Grreegg_) January 19, 2022 Tuamanupepe will announce his commitment on July 31st. List See where Oregon ranks among Power Five's most desirable schools

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO