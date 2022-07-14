ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Complete Miami football staff effort for seventh ranked 2023 class

By Alan Rubenstein
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire Miami football staff has contributed to currently having the seventh-ranked 2023 class. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal who is 24th nationally is the highest-rated recruiter on the Miami staff with 2023 commitments. Mirabal is credited with three 2023 Miami commits on the offensive line. Five-star OL prospects...

