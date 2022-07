120 student-athletes from the University of Michigan (UofM) will partner with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) on a name, image and likeness (NIL) Army recruitment campaign arranged by Valiant Management Group, according to a release. A kickoff event will occur at the Grand Ledge Armory at 10 a.m. on July 15, 2022 at 10600 W. Eaton Hwy., Grand Ledge.

