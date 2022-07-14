ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Announces Stars Reward Program | GameSpot News

Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m seeing Stars! PlayStation Stars! Learn all about PlayStation’s new rewards program, as well as Multiversus, Skate, and Rumbleverse updates on today’s GameSpot News. In its latest attempt to match Xbox’s offerings, PlayStation is instituting a rewards program it is dubbing PlayStation Stars. Think of it like challenges in a video...

www.gamespot.com

GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Bungie officially becomes part of the Sony family

Why it matters: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced the completion of the Bungie acquisition on Friday, officially making them part of the gaming industry's great shakeup. Originally announced in January, the $3.6 billion acquisition gives Sony complete access to Bungie's resources, player base, and their already established ability to support multiple gaming platforms. Despite the acquisition, Bungie says they will retain creative license and continue designing and publishing their own games and content.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Sony is launching new loyalty program ‘PlayStation Stars’ to reward gamers

With the program, PlayStation also unveiled digital collectibles for loyal members to earn. To answer what everyone is thinking — No, it’s not an NFT. Grace Chen, vice president, Network Advertising, Loyalty & Licensed Merchandise, writes in a PlayStation blog that they are “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.” PlayStation Stars members can collect tons of collectibles, including ultra-rare ones.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Has Caught the Attention of Call of Duty: Black Ops Fans

Call of Duty: Black Ops fans may want to keep an eye on an upcoming PS5 exclusive. Like most AAA studios, Treyarch has been bleeding talent. The latest notable departure is Tony Flame, who has left behind the Call of Duty series after spending 17 years with it, with the end of his time coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Cold War, which he served on as lead game designer. Over the years at Activision, he's worked on every Black Ops game as a designer, minus the first game, which he was just a scripter on. Before this, he had his hands on Call of Duty: World War, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty 2. He's a veteran developer, and going to be a big loss for Treyarch, and a big gain from Deviation Games, a recently-formed studio that already has Call of Duty pedigree. And as you may know, it's partnered with PlayStation for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Launches Exclusive Event For Inactive Players

Apex Legends Mobile made a splash when it launched in May, with over 15 million players pre-registering for the mobile version of Respawn Entertainment's popular battle royale. The game brought in $5 million and was the most downloaded game in 60 countries during its first week on the market. It has remained popular among mobile shooter fans since its release, but not everyone who logged in on launch day has kept up with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Mobile Games Have Microtransactions

Microtransactions are notoriously hated by gamers for allowing an unfair advantage to players that repeatedly buy them over non-paying players, making such games uncompetitive and discrediting skill. But if that's true, why are microtransactions so common? In this guide, we'll explain why microtransactions exist and why they are becoming more...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bungie Is Now Officially A PlayStation Studio

Much like a bungee cord, the path of Bungie has seen many dramatic changes. The company, having been independent for the last 15 years, is now officially part of the PlayStation family. The move, which was announced pending regulatory approval early this year and officially closed today, makes Bungie a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Skate Aims To Be The Definitive, Free-To-Play Entry In The Series

It's not Skate 4, Skate HD 2.5 Remix, or even Skate Infinite; it's just Skate. Full Circle's upcoming Skate game will launch as a free-to-play title published by Electronic Arts, and it's set to combine a single-player experience with a new games-as-a-service model, and will be actively supported with new gameplay elements, content releases and events, and seasonal drops. Skate will also feature cross-play and cross-progression on last-gen and current-gen consoles, PC, and (eventually) mobile, and similar to Apex Legends' debut in 2019, it will include microtransactions at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation 4

Everyone knows Jonesy, but who else should you get familiar with?. With the release of the Delicious Last Course DLC, you can now double your HP with barely any effort.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Chimeraland Launches Today On PC And Mobile Devices

Developer Level Infinite has announced that its open-world MMORPG Chimeraland is now available for free on PC via Steam and iOS and Android mobile devices. Chimeraland is a sandbox survival game set in a mythical, prehistoric world where players are able to capture and tame beasts, survive an environment filled with magic, and also interact with other players online with the built-in social trading system. Tamed creatures can be transformed into pets, while some can even be combined to create mounts.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

After Just 5 Months, Elden Ring Is Among The Best-Selling Games Of All Time In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
NFL
Gamespot

Warframe Khora Prime Access Trailer

Prowl through the battlefield in search of hapless enemies to ensnare and strangle with Khora Prime’s razor-sharp metal wires. Call on her gleaming Kavat, Venari Prime, to protect and heal allies, or employ versatile weaponry like the Hystrix Prime to target your prey with deadly, elemental quills.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

2 Free Games Are Available At Epic Right Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Was June 2022's Best-Selling Game In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
NFL

