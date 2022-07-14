Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves promotes job training programs in Hattiesburg

New funding means new educational opportunities that could lead to filling more jobs in Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt, state and local officials said Thursday.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced more than $1.7 million in grants to Pearl River Community College's job-training program during a news conference at the school's Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg.

"Not only is Pearl River Community College the oldest community college in our state, PRCC gets it right when it comes to workforce development and training," Reeves said. "That's why I'm so proud to announce $1.7 million workforce development grant funding through Accelerate MS."

Accelerate MS is an organization that helps Mississippi businesses by offering workforce development strategies and connecting them with potential employees.

"Very quickly we started to identify that we need to organize the state into an ecosystem structure," said Ryan Miller, the group's executive director. "We started to think through how we could build a strategy that is unique and specific to a unique and specific part of the state."

In other words, the goal is to offer local programs to train local people to fill local job openings, he said.

Reeves said most of the grant money, $1.1 million, will go toward manufacturing and commercial truck-driving training. Another $671,000 will help expand PRCC's health care training, which includes a night nursing program and sonography training.

"It means a lot to Forrest County," said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. "We, the citizens of Forrest County, own the public hospital here — Forrest General/Forrest Health — and we've had a nursing shortage. I don't think it's any secret."

Reeves said PRCC has done a good job investing in programs and getting people into the workforce and doing it within the confines of the facilities the school already has.

"The last time I checked, whether it's Forrest General or Hattiesburg Clinic or other areas, they're not looking to hire buildings, they're looking to hire people," the governor said.

The grants' main purpose will be to create the talent pipeline local businesses and industries need to adapt to the workforce challenges that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, PRCC officials said. The money will help pay for cutting-edge equipment, instructional costs and tuition assistance for qualified students.

Hogan said PRCC is working to have 150 students, including over 90 in the nursing program in school this fall.

"We can sure use them here locally," he said. "The Board of Supervisors is proud of all they've done."

