Guardians place Aaron Civale on IL, support Jose Ramirez's Home Run Derby participation

The Guardians are having to shuffle their pitching plans a bit.

Starting pitcher Aaron Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a sprained right wrist. Civale threw only 20 pitches in his start Wednesday night before exiting the game after the first inning.

Manager Terry Francona said the team's medical team believes it's a mild sprain.

"Yeah, we got him scanned last night and ... there’s some swelling in that ligament," Francona said. "They termed it mild, which is good. Nothing structurally, by that I mean bones or anything like that. ... We really want him to see [Dr. Thomas] Graham because he’s so good and he’s actually going to be in Cleveland Monday. ... [Civale is] going to need some time to cool this off and then after Graham looks at him, we’ll have a much better idea of the path forward."

Civale had been experiencing some discomfort for a while, but Francona said he felt it a bit more after throwing a curveball Wednesday night.

Civale has had a rough 2022 season, posting a 6.17 ERA (but with a 4.22 FIP, indicating he hasn't been quite as poor as his ERA would suggest) with 52 strikeouts in 54 innings.

The team received some better news regarding catcher Luke Maile, who was examined after being hit in the facemask by a foul tipe in Wednesday night's game. The team became worried about him to the point that had the game gone into extra innings, utility man Ernie Clement would have been the team's catcher.

After going through "a battery" of tests, the team believes Maile is trending in the right direction and doing "really good."

"Really worried bout him last night, but he said his jaw is really sore and I'm not making light of it, but I'd much rather have him have a sore jaw than have something happen up a little higher," Francona said.

With Civale heading to the injured list, the Guardians made a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The club selected the contract of pitcher Tanner Tully, claimed pitcher Kirk McCarty off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and designated pitcher Alex Young for assignment. Outfielder Oscar Mercado also cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

Guardians support Jose Ramirez's participation in the Home Run Derby

Jose Ramirez is the seventh confirmed participant in the 2022 Home Run Derby , to be held July 18 at Dodger Stadium, with the eighth and final spot being announced Thursday night with Corey Seager's inclusion.

Ramirez missed two games in June with a sore thumb and then went through the first slump of his 2022 season. He has rebounded a bit, hitting .286 with an .833 OPS in the past week, but it wasn't clear if Ramirez would accept an invitation in the Home Run Derby.

As Francona put it on Thursday, the team wanted to support Ramirez's decision whatever it ended up being.

"There's always a little bit of hesitancy on our part because of what he means to us," Francona said. "But then when you sit back about five seconds later and you think about what this guy means to us, he has earned the right. And he asked [permission], which I thought was really respectful. I told him if it's something you want to do, we support you."

Ramirez, who has hit 17 home runs this season, will be Cleveland's first Derby participant since Carlos Santana in 2019, when it was held at Progressive Field.

Ramirez joins Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber, Julio Rodriguez and Seager.

