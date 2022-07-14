ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester Schools: Jim Sotlar says he'll miss staff, 'more importantly, the kids'

By Stephen Borgna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M63vd_0gg4bDaa00

Canal Winchester Schools outgoing Superintendent Jim Sotlar said it's been a productive and rewarding decade as the district’s leading education official.

But when a new position in the private sector became available, he said, he felt it was time for something new.

Sotlar notified the board June 24 of his resignation to become the next CEO of Ohio-based META Solutions, an information technology agency that focuses on technology and data infrastructure for school districts .

Sotlar's last day with the school district is July 31. Assistant superintendent Kiya Hunt accepted an informal offer July 6 to become the district’s next superintendent, pending the board's approval.

“I really wasn’t looking for any job out there,” he said. “This position just happened to come open. When it came open a few weeks ago, it just kind of got my attention. I said, ‘Hey, this is something I can do.’ And I decided to pursue it.

“I have 10 years here in Canal Winchester. I’ve loved every minute of it. Canal Winchester is my home. I’ve made a lot of good friends and a lot of good relationships with people. It’s a great school district and a great community. But there comes a time where you just kind of feel you need to do something different. Ten years is a long time.”

The board sent a letter to families about Sotlar's departure.

"We would like to thank Mr. Sotlar for his service and dedication to Canal Winchester Schools during his time here and wish him the best on the next step of his journey," the letter read.

"I have been proud to have Jim serving our district for the past 9-10 years," board vice president Matt Krueger said in a statement to ThisWeek. "We have had great accomplishments, like the many building projects and the development of the Portrait of the Graduate under Jim's leadership. The district has also seen substantial growth and changes, which has benefited the families of this district.

"He will be leaving CWLS better than he found it, which I'm grateful for. I wish him well and all the successes he is willing to chase."

Prior to accepting the role at META Solutions, Sotlar served on the company’s board of directors for several years and was its board president for two years.

“The board listened to the input from our stakeholders,” said META Solutions board president Rebecca Jenkins in a statement. “Jim fits the profile of what staff, clients and board members were looking for in our next leader and will bring extensive experience and skills that will move META Solutions forward.”

During his 10-year run as superintendent, Sotlar oversaw key education and infrastructure developments within the district. This includes developing the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, which consists of six character and behaviorally tenets the district works to instill in its students to suit them throughout their lives afte graduation .

“Really, that’s what we’re all about, developing the whole child,” Sotlar said. “Not just academically, but mentally, behaviorally and socially. So that Portrait of a Graduate to me is one of the bigger accomplishments that I’m proud of.”

Sotlar also oversaw the implementation of 1:1 technology – a school-issued Chromebook laptop for every student in grades K-12 throughout the district. He also said he is proud of the district’s focus toward project-based learning in classrooms.

“We really tried to get into 21st-century learning with our kids with more application and hands-on (activities),” he said.

Sotlar also oversaw a $27.1 million renovation to Canal Winchester High School completed in Aug. 2020. The project added 43,000 square feet of space that included 16 new classrooms, an auxiliary gym and a new library learning area.

An approximate $900,000 replacement and renovation to the turf field, track and bleachers at Mike Locke stadium at the high school is expected to be completed by early August .

Sotlar said Canal Winchester Schools’ staff made his work and the district’s accomplishments during his tenure possible.

“I’m going to give credit to all the staff members,” he said. “Hiring good people. Making sure we have the right people at the right place on the right seat on the bus moving forward, from my administrative staff from the district office, to the building levels, to our teachers, custodians, just having great people – and just making sure we maintained and hired good people.”

He said he’s going to miss his coworkers, “but more importantly, the kids.”

“I truly enjoyed going out to the buildings and just walking around and seeing the kids and talking to them,” Sotlar said. “I have my superintendent advisory group of 10 high school kids that I met on a monthly basis. So I’m going to miss the people, but I’m going to miss the kids the most.

“That’s our future. These are our kids that are going to take care of us one day. And we have to make sure we’re doing everything to take care of them and empower them for success so they can take care of us.”

Sotlar said his departure from the district is a resignation, not a retirement. Therefore, he will not yet receive a pension.

