ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Polk County man dies in Oregon State Penitentiary

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3o4p_0gg4atFx00

A Polk County man died Wednesday at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

The Oregon Department of Corrections reported that Glen Arthur Richardson, 86, died while receiving hospice care.

Oregon State Police have been notified of the in-custody death.

Richardson entered the state penitentiary in 2008. He was set to be released as early as March 2023. Next of kin has been notified.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

Comments / 2

Related
kpic

Double-fatal crash east of Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reports on Saturday, at about 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported at least one person was deceased after hitting a power pole and the barriers protecting the pole.
LYONS, OR
kptv.com

2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed head-on into a power pole near Lyons. Around 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive, east of Lyons in Linn County, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported.
LYONS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, OR
Government
County
Polk County, OR
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
kezi.com

2 people killed in crash near Lyons

LYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and emergency crews responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive. The caller reported one person died after hitting a...
LYONS, OR
KGW

Young man hit by boat while tubing on Willamette River has died

NEWBERG, Ore. — A young man has died three days after he was struck by a boat while inner tubing on the Willamette River Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies identified him as a 20-year-old man from the Brooks area, located between Salem and Woodburn. He...
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

1 dead in North Portland shooting, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland Saturday afternoon left one man dead and one person detained. The gunfire erupted early Saturday afternoon at a house in the 3500 block of North Commercial near Fremont, police said. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Penitentiary#Oregon State Police#Gannett#The Statesman Journal#Twitter Dejaniao
KXL

Juvenile Shooting Suspect Shot And Killed By Salem Police

Salem, ORE. — Salem Police say officers shot and killed a juvenile male suspect about 5 p.m. Wednesday after he pulled a gun. According to a press release, Salem Police officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for his involvement in the March 18th shooting at the Salem Center Mall and the June 13th shooting in Downton in the parking lot next to Columbia Bank.
SALEM, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon Police gives weekend pass to inmates

City Manager Nancy Brewer announced at the July 13 City Council meeting that the Lebanon Police Department will be giving inmates a weekend pass due to staff shortages. Inmates will be released on Thursday evening and are expected to return on Monday. Doing so will allow the two officers on duty during the weekend to continue patrolling the streets without interference, Brewer said. If the inmates don’t return, she expects the LPD will work with a judge to issue a warrant.
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect is dead after an attempted arrest in Salem on Wednesday evening, according to officials. The Salem Police Department said officers in the area of Oak Park Drive and Mooreland Avenue NE were attempting to arrest a juvenile suspect wanted for involvement in the March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall and the June 13 shooting downtown.
SALEM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt

The teen was hit and died at the scene. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The officers were Brian Frazzini, who has 19 years of service, Erick Hernandez, who has 14 years of service, Ryan Morris, who has 20 years of service and Adam Waite, who has 14 years of service.
SALEM, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy