Erie, PA

Medical experts weigh in on Erie’s first monkeypox case

By Brian Wilk
 2 days ago

As monkeypox spreads all over the world, the first case was confirmed on July 13 in Erie.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Howard Nadworny said this outbreak consists of a few ulcers in the lower abdomen or groin.

“So, the fact that it’s here in Erie isn’t surprising to me because people travel all over the country and all over the world and can come in contact with people who have monkeypox,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Dr. Nadworny said, in many ways, monkeypox is not a very severe disease.

“For most people, it’s a very painful illness but it is a self-limited illness that runs its course over several weeks,” Nadworny said.

According to Dr. Nadworny, monkeypox is spread through contact with the virus in the blisters or ulcers. He said it is not an airborne infection.

“So, people that have that intimate contact with somebody who has sores are the ones who are at risk of getting it or people that come in contact with drainage from the sores,” Nadworny said.

Since we do have a confirmed case in Erie, people and their doctors should be looking for it.

Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Physician General, said people should not be as concerned about monkeypox as they should be with COVID-19 because it is not as easily transmissible.

“We are certainly aware of the monkeypox cases, our team has been investigating, checking for close contact to make sure that we notify those contacts and offer them vaccination or treatment as they may need it,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Physician General.

YourErie

Free concussion, skin cancer screenings offered through UPMC

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —  UPMC will be offering free health care screenings for concussions as well as skin cancer in two events set for July. The “Skin Cancer: Spot It and Stop It” event is geared to provide information on the most common type of skin cancers. It also will focus on the what warning signs to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down. Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time. A West Virginia-based company […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two retired Marines walking for a cause

Two retired Marines are walking across the country to support those who haven’t come home. Step by step the two veterans continue their six-month journey from Boston to New Port Oregon through Erie County. The walk is raising money for History Flight, a nonprofit that funds search teams and sends them all over the world […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie firefighters undergo rope training

Erie firefighters are undergoing training this summer. They were rope training at Dobbins Landing this week. According to one instructor, Erie firefighters train every year. He said their training includes basic rigging and repelling as well as performing self-rescues. During Thursday’s training, they propelled down the Bicentennial Tower. The instructor said they will do confined […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

LEAF hosts open market with local vendors

The Lake Erie Arboretum (LEAF) hosted an open market Saturday at Frontier Park and welcomed vendors and buyers alike. The market sold fresh produce from local growers and included local craftsman, artists, brewers and more. This was LEAF’s third open market of the summer. The organizers of the event said that this is one of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Strong holds benefit for Veterans Miracle Center

The first annual Erie Strong charity event was held today outside of the Millcreek Mall in the parking lot. Over 50 vendors took place in the fund raiser including local businesses, food trucks, breweries, distilleries and more. All proceeds of the event benefit the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie (VMCE), who helps Veterans all around […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mercy Center for Women awarded $100,000 grant

A major grant is awarded to a nonprofit working to empower women. The Erie Women’s Fund awarded $100,000 to the Mercy Center for Women. The money will go toward the Mercy Center’s W.E.A.R Program. It will help offer GED and job readiness classes to women at the center as well as learning opportunity for kids […]
ERIE, PA
