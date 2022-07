Napa Valley, California is famous for leafy green hills where warm sunlight ripens juicy grapes until they’re ready to become internationally celebrated wines. The city of Napa and the other smaller towns dotted all over the region are also worth a visit, with their quirky shopping markets, boutique stores, world-renowned restaurants and some of the finest craft breweries around. With so much choice it makes it hard to decide where to stay so from uber-glamourous resorts to the charmingly rustic intimate boutiques, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in the Napa Valley region, California (in no particular order)…

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO