Kansas State

5 Kansas lakes lifted from blue-green algae advisories

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago
Blue-Green Algae or pond scum, cyanobacteria harmful algae.

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated the list of lakes that are affected by blue-green algae.

Although many of the waterbodies remain under either warning or watch advisories, five lakes have been removed, Colwich City Lake, Garnett Lake, Melvern Lake, Parsons Lake and Riggs Park Lake.

Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County still remains under hazardous status. KDHE announced this July 8.

Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and extreme. When these conditions exist, KDHE recommends either the affected portion of the lake or the entire lake is closed to the public. If only a portion is closed, the remaining area will carry a warning status.

The HAB may look like foam, scum or pain floating on the water. They will be blue, bright green, brown or red in color. If blooms are suspected on the shore or in the water, people and dogs should avoid contact. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation or by skin contact. Symptoms can vary in severity but the HAB can be deadly to animals.

The following lakes are under a warning:

  • Ford County Lake
  • Gathering Pond
  • Hain SFL, Ford County (Added on July 14)
  • Jerry Ivey Pond
  • Lake Scott State Park
  • Lake Tanko (Cherryvale City Lake) (Added on July 14)
  • Marion Reservoir
  • Milford Lake Zone A
  • Norton Lake
  • Pomona Lake

The following remain under a watch:

  • Carbondale City Lake
  • Crystal Lake (Lowered on July 14)
  • Lake Shawnee
  • Lenexa City Lake (Added on July 14)
  • Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) (Added on July 14)
  • Melvern Outlet (River) Pond (Added on July 14)
  • Milford Lake Zone B

For more information about symptoms and the current advisories, visit https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

