ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

‘Justice for Junior’ trial: Alleged gang leaders didn’t give a ‘357’ kill order, defense argues

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wb5Dr_0gg4Z3qJ00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A former Trinitarios gang member has been threatened, called a “rat” and is now being blamed for a beloved Bronx teen’s death.

The defense contends Kevin Alvarez, the state’s key witness, was largely responsible for the events leading up to the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in Tremont four years ago, lawyers said Thursday during the ‘Justice for Junior’ trial in the Bronx.

Gang members threaten ADAs; witness called a ‘rat,’ prosecutors say

Diego Suero, the alleged leader of the Los Sures sect of the Trinitarios, is accused of giving the order to hunt down rivals before the teen’s death. Frederick Then is the alleged No. 2 leader in the Los Sures set. Both defendants are charged with murder.

On June 20, 2018, Junior was slain by a group of Trinitarios gang members at the corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Tremont. The teen had tried to seek shelter at a nearby bodega when he was dragged outside and stabbed with a knife and machete, authorities said.

‘Still a lot of pain’: ‘Justice for Junior’ suspects set for trial in the Bronx after 4 years

Alvarez, a probationary member of Los Sures, was part of the crew that chased Junior to the bodega. He then went into the store and found the scared teen behind a locked door in the back, according to a surveillance video. He then forced it open and began beating the helpless boy. Junior screamed, “no, no, no” as he was being hauled outside, Alvarez recalled.

Once outside, Alvarez held on long enough to see the first knife plunge into Junior’s body.

“Did you see the terror in Junior’s face while you were dragging him out?” Suero’s lawyer, Lynn Calvacca, asked.

“Yes,” Alvarez replied.

“And you’re watching?” the lawyer said, sounding like she was in disbelief.

The defense also argues there was never a kill order issued. And, at worst, Junior was supposed to be cut, not slaughtered.

Justice for Junior

During Alvarez’s testimony this week, he explained Suero issued a “357” kill order against the Sunset sect of the Trinitarios the day of Junior’s death. Junior was mistakenly thought to be a member of the Sunset crew.

But on cross-examination, Then’s lawyer, Larry Sheehan, drew out Alvarez’s inconsistencies about a “357.” In prior proceedings, Alvarez testified that a “357” was not an order to kill, but meant someone was no longer of use to the gang.

“It’s your actions that led to his demise,” Sheehan said.

Michael Reyes, a former member of the Bad Boys set of the Trinitarios testifying for the state, corroborated that Suero did give an order to go after Sunset members during a meeting at his home the day of the incident.

“Diego was in charge of the Bronx,” Reyes said.

The trial resumes Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

NYC Bodega murder charge: isn't it self-defense?

A New York City bodega clerk has been charged with murder, for stabbing an irate customer who came behind the counter to confront him. But the customer’s girlfriend, who stabbed the clerk, hasn’t been charged with anything. What’s wrong with this picture?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Man gunned down a block from Bronx criminal court

A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot a block away from Bronx criminal court, police said Saturday. Cops responding to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system of acoustic sensors found the victim shot multiple times outside a home on Teller Ave. near E. 162nd St. in Grand Concourse just before midnight Friday, cops said.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Murder#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Trinitarios#Adas
PIX11

Arrest in Chase Bank security guard stabbing on Upper East Side: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — Police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, an NYPD spokesperson said on Saturday. Jorge Santiago, 34, faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing the guard in the neck after he was told to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

1 killed, 1 injured in Staten Island shooting: NYPD

PARK HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) – A man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Staten Island Friday night, police said. The shooting happened in front of 55 Bowen Street in the Park Hill area around 10:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 44-year-old man was shot in the left armpit and died […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Alleged stabber of homeless NYC men held, grim details revealed

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of them fatally, was ordered held without bail during a court appearance on Thursday, as prosecutors detailed “a heinous and chilling pattern of violent crimes.” Now formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, Trevon Murphy, 40, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy