John Klingberg is arguably one of the biggest names still out there on the UFA market. He’s certainly the biggest-named defenseman that could be signed by one of many teams looking for a power play quarterback and minute-munching offensively-skilled blueliner. The Dallas Stars have seemingly moved on and Klingberg is looking to cash in, both in terms of the right opportunity and the right terms.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO