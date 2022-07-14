ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Who is North Carolina’s Sidney Powell?

By Russ Bowen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After the 2020 presidential election, she took center stage claiming election fraud and conspiracy theories.

“President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.” Those were the words of Sidney Powell just after the 2020 election.

So, who is Powell and what is her connection to North Carolina?

“She’s got deep North Carolina roots. She was born in Durham, she grew up in Wake County, she went to High School in Wake County, she went to UNC and then she went to UNC School of Law. So, her formative years weren’t just in North Carolina but in the Triangle,” said Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper.

By all accounts, Powell had been a respected attorney while practicing in western North Carolina.

“This sort of movement toward the conspiratorial-minded Sidney Powell I think really took off with her book ‘License to Lie’ where she purports to investigate the Justice Department and say all these things that are going wrong and uncover the deep state, as she would call it,” Cooper said.

Rudy Giuliani and Powell went on to lose election fraud lawsuit after election fraud lawsuit—including cases where judges sat on the bench who were nominated by President Trump. Both are also being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation.

But it’s Powell’s role during a night in December that the January 6th Congressional Committee is focused on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvNPL_0gg4YTUv00
A video of Sidney Powell is seen on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Doug Mills/Pool via AP)

“On the evening of December 18th, 2020, Sidney Powell, General Michael Flynn and others entered the White House for an unplanned meeting with the President. The meeting that would last multiple hours and become hot blooded and contentious,” Rep. Jamie Raskin explained during the committee’s most recent hearing. “Who had spent the post-election period making outlandish claims about Venezuelan and Chinese interference on the election” Raskin said.

Members of the Trump administration testified about a draft executive order that would appoint a special counsel, with the power to seize voting machines and charge people with crimes. That special counsel being Sidney Powell.

Powell was asked about the meeting during a taped deposition.

“Cipollone and Hershmann and whoever the other guy was, showed nothing but contempt and disdain of the President,” she told attorneys.

“I don’t think Sidney Powell would say that I thought it was a good idea to appoint her Special Counsel. I was vehemently opposed. I didn’t think she should have been appointed to anything,” former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified during taped testimony.

Cipollone said when asked where the evidence of fraud was, Powell responded with, “What do you mean where’s the evidence? You should know.” Additionally, Cipollone said Powell was showing “a general disregard for the importance of actually backing up what you say with fact.”

President Trump did not move forward with a special counsel. Giuliani went on to be disbarred.

As for Powell, Cooper speculates, “she was very, very close to the highest reaches of power in our government, in our society, and this point she is going to be relegated, if she’s free, to the fringes of society.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 7

Easy Times
2d ago

She’s another embarrassment, that’s what she is.

Reply
16
 

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
MILITARY
