10 Medal of Honor recipients attend US Capitol ceremony for Woody Williams

WVNS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026ILo_0gg4Y5dy00
US Capitol (File/Getty)

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — Ten Medal of Honor (MoH) recipients were invited to the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to attend a ceremony for Hershel “Woody” Williams, a World War II MoH recipient.

During the ceremony, Williams’ remains were lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViUR4_0gg4Y5dy00
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint service members into the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington, to lie honor. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died at age 98. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)

The ten Medal of Honor recipients that attended the ceremony included:

  • Harvey Barnum (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
  • Kyle Carpenter (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
  • Florent Groberg (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
  • James Livingston (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
  • James McCloughan (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
  • Pat Payne (MoH recipient, Afghanistan)
  • Britt Kelly Slabinski (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
  • William Swenson (MoH Recipient, Afghanistan)
  • Brian Thacker (MoH Recipient, Vietnam)
  • Sharon Edgington (MoH Recipient, location not listed)

To watch 13 News’s coverage of the ceremony, click here.

