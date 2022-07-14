ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater Fire Department evacuates homes, closes North 108 as they work to contain a grass fire

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACGG9_0gg4Y17400
Stillwater Fire Department evacuates homes, closes North 108 as they work to contain a grass fire

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater Fire Department has multiple units responding to a grass fire to assist Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire and other departments.

The grass fire is reported located on Highway 51, half a mile east of 108 North. Stillwater Fire said Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is assisting the fire departments with traffic control.

At 3:50 p.m. Thursday, houses north of Highway 51 were being evacuated for safe caution, and Stillwater Fire asked residents to avoid the area, if possible.

Less than an hour later, at 4:30 p.m., Stillwater Fire announced that North 108 is also closed. Fire trucks are set up on North 108 to keep the grass fire from jumping over the roadway.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle damaging apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a damaging fire at an abandoned apartment complex early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and Gardner Avenue. Authorities at the scene told KOCO 5 that firefighters found six fully-involved apartments at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Accidents
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ripley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
KTUL

Elderly couple seriously injured in hit, run crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

No signs of foul play after body dropped off at Stillwater emergency room

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities say there are no signs of foul play after a woman's body was dropped off at an emergency room in Stillwater. Shortly after 10:05 a.m. Friday, police received a report that someone dropped off a body at Stillwater Medical Center's emergency room. A news release says dispatch notified officers that three people left the hospital in a dark-colored SUV.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Trucks#Traffic Control#Accident#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#North 108
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

One wounded following a dispute in West Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was wounded near NW 10th St. and N Meridian Avenue in West Oklahoma City early on Saturday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, so they are expected to recover. They were responsive on the scene, but were uncooperative with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police exchange gunfire with suspect on side of Tulsa highway

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say Tulsa police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect Thursday morning on the side of a highway near the airport. Tulsa police said an officer was driving on Highway 11 near Tulsa International Airport around 9 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man waving around a gun on the side of the highway. Officers stopped to investigate, and the man claimed someone was after him.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy