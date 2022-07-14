ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp returns to Broken Arrow

By Julie Chin
 2 days ago
Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp begins in just days at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

The Tony and Emmy award-winning superstar is back in her hometown of Broken Arrow already. Soon kids from 26 states and three countries will be here for the first international in-person Broadway Bootcamp.

"I just want them to see how many people across the world that are like them. It doesn't matter if you do football or wrestling, you can also do musical theatre, and we have that all represented," Chenoweth says.

The campers, all 8th through 12th graders, went through a challenging audition process to get in. The Broadway Bootcamp focuses on acting, singing, dancing, and team building. Chenoweth will be coaching every day alongside a team of Broadway professionals, like Emmy award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, this year's Camp Director.

"She's provided here in this incredible state-of-the-art theatre, a place for other young people that have the dream to come and learn and grow and transform, all within the course of a week," Ortega says.

New this year, there are two week-long sessions. The first starts Sunday. Chenoweth says she's excited for the performers to see Oklahoma; after all, there's no place like home.

"It's 1300 miles to Broadway, and it's 1300 miles to come home...so I've got to get back to the red dirt," Chenoweth says.

Each camp ends with a student-faculty performance at the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre inside the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. The shows are free, but you must have a ticket to attend. More information is available online .

2 News Oklahoma's Julie Chin also spoke to Chenoweth about growing up in Oklahoma, her first musical stage experience, and her upcoming wedding. Stay tuned for more on that in Positively Oklahoma coming soon.

