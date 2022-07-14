Severe Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Chatham; Effingham The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, clusters of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Calawassie Island to near Monteith. The storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Pooler, Bluffton, Godley Station, Savannah International Airport, Jasper, Rincon, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Hardeeville, Rose Hill, Sun City, Switzerland, Purysburgh, Calawassie Island and Meinhard. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 159 and 161. I-516 near mile marker 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 19. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 101 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

