BOZEMAN, Mont. — The HRDC’s Early Childhood Education program is accepting applications for their no-cost program. It is a pre-school that parents say changed everything. “Being a parent, during the pandemic, it was really hard to be able to get her socialized and playing with other kids. And so being able to have her be in this program, it meant a lot,’’ said parent Alyssia Summers.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO