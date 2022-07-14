ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Abortion report confirms Indiana doctor followed law after AG vowed investigation

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ansbz_0gg4W1c800

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita threatened to go after the license of an Indiana physician who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio , documents obtained by FOX59 through a public record request proved the physician not only filed a terminated pregnancy report but filed the report within the required timeframe.

The terminated pregnancy report, obtained by FOX59’s Angela Ganote, shows that Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist, reported the abortion on July 2, two days after the abortion was performed and within the three days required for terminations to be reported to the Department of Child Service and the Indiana Department of Health.

In the report, Bernard also indicated that the child suffered abuse.

Bernard publically shared the story of the 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion in an interview with the Indianapolis Star earlier this month. The 10-year-old girl had been impregnated when she was raped by a 27-year-old in Ohio and traveled to Indiana to get an abortion due to Ohio banning abortions after six weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The story of the 10-year-old gained national attention with some news outlets and politicians even expressing doubt that the story was true. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was among those who questioned the validity of the story on Fox News. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican of Ohio, called the story a “lie” in a now-deleted Tweet.

On Wednesday, the story was confirmed when a 27-year-old was arrested for the rape and confessed to the crime.

In the wake of the confirmation of the crime, Rokita drew criticism when he responded by threatening to go after Bernard’s medical license. In an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Rokita referred to Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.” He claimed Bernard to have a history of failing to report abortions and that an investigation into the physician and her license was underway.

“We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report. And in Indiana it’s a crime … to intentionally not report,” Rokita said.

On Tuesday, Rokita issued a statement saying:

“Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita

FOX59 has reached out to Rokita for a response now that the report has been obtained showing that Bernard did file a report as required. Rokita’s office responded with the following, “As we stated, we are gathering evidence from multiple sources and agencies related to these allegations. Our legal review of it remains open.”

The Indiana Democratic Party slammed Rokita for his decision to pursue litigation against the doctor stating, “Attorney General Todd Rokita is looking to sue a doctor for saving a young girl’s life. The Indiana Republican Party believes rape survivors – including minors – should be forced to give birth to their rapist’s baby. Their agenda is dangerous and too extreme for Indiana.”

Bernard has not yet responded to Rokita but did Tweet on Wednesday saying, “My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it.”

Bernard’s attorney sent the following statement:

“My client, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician. She followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients. She has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws, and she has not been disciplined by her employer. We are considering legal action against those who have smeared my client, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and know that the facts will all come out in due time.”

Kathleen DeLaney of Delaney & DeLaney LLC

The terminated pregnancy report is included below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaWbk_0gg4W1c800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX2kh_0gg4W1c800
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Two arrested after baby found alone outside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said two people were charged with neglect after someone found a baby alone on a porch in Evansville. On Saturday night, officers were sent to the 1300 block of W Columbia Street and found the caller holding the baby. According to a police report,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Widow of murdered firefighter arrested for perjury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The widow of murdered firefighter Robbie Doerr is now behind bars on a perjury charge. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is the wife of Robbie Doerr, a firefighter shot outside his Oakley St. home on February 26, 2019. Fox-Doerr was later charged with obstruction of justice and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Local
Ohio Health
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
WEHT/WTVW

Do you know him? Police try to ID auto theft suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says detectives are trying to identify a suspect after a car was stolen earlier today just outside the Audubon area. According to police, officers were dispatched to the EZ Shop at the intersection of Clay Street and Atkinson Street around 6:04 Tuesday morning.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Indiana Democratic Party#Indiana Republican Party#Politics State#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Fox News
WEHT/WTVW

Benton County man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Green River Road accident identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
NBC News

Refusal by Republicans to hold Trump accountable has only led to more chaos

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden arrives in Israel on the first leg of his Middle East trip. ... The Jan. 6 committee reveals Donald Trump’s actions in summoning the protesters who would later attack the Capitol. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., discloses that Trump also called a witness after the previous hearing — and that the contact has been referred to the Justice Department. ... Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly raises $13.6 million in the 2nd quarter in Arizona Senate. ... Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock announces haul of $17.2 million. ... And the conservative Americans for Prosperity launches $4 million-plus ad campaign.
POTUS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy