Delhi, LA

Shooting claims the life of former Delhi High basketball player, alleged suspects on the run

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
Credit: Adobe Stock Images/Devin Reeson

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, shortly after 5:30 PM, Louisiana State Police were requested by Delhi Police to investigate a homicide that occurred on Second Street at Charter Street. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 22-year-old Quattrous Jones and two other victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, their investigation revealed that Jones and two other men were walking on Second Street when the shooting occurred. A passenger, described as a Black male wearing a pink sweater and blue skull cap, exited a black Chevrolet Tahoe and began shooting at them.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have knowledge of the shooting and/or know the whereabouts of the black Chevrolet allegedly involved in the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.

