Music is ready to resume in Forest Hills. After a quiet beginning in July, the action picks back up at Forest Hills Stadium for the rest of the summer season. Critically acclaimed electronic producer Lane 8 will come to the area. He will be joined by Yotto, Le Youth, and Qrion on Saturday, July 16. Starting at 5 PM, fans will have the ability to enjoy pure rave freedom without cameras. Billed as a “This Never Happened” event, the performance will not allow any photos or video recordings from phones. Pouches will be given out, and small stickers will be placed over all phone cameras upon entry. As an extra perk, the first 3,400 entrants at Forest Hills Stadium will receive GA Floor wristbands so they can dance the night away alongside Lane 8’s biggest fans.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO