Several organizations in Montana work to ensure the state looks clean and healthy. One nonprofit that does this is Bright ‘n Beautiful of Yellowstone County, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. This organization holds events year-round to pick up litter in Billings and other places in Yellowstone County like Shepherd, Huntley, Laurel, and the Lockwood area.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO