The Alf Museum’s new trailblazing curator

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO