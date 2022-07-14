ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alf Museum’s new trailblazing curator

Cover picture for the articleIf you felt the ground rumble lately it might have been the tectonic shift occurring at The Webb School’s renowned Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology. The shift started a year ago when Don Lofgren, longtime director of the Alf, announced his retirement and the subsequent promotion of curator Andy Farke...

Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Friends’ butterfly research has local, national implications

Bright and early one recent Wednesday morning, two Friends of the Claremont Hills Wilderness Park members, Nancy Hamlett and Scott Marnoy, hiked north about a half mile into the park from Via Santa Catarina to gather data on monarch butterflies. Around 7 a.m. the duo began performing routine work near...
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Monica to Celebrate Grand Opening JULY 23rd

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
recordpatriot.com

10 iconic filming locations in Los Angeles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched Los Angeles filming locations and highlighted 10 places across the city from famous films you can visit—complete with addresses—on a cinematic pilgrimage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: July 15-21

Temperatures are set to rise this weekend but that’s no excuse to stay home! Especially not when there’s a fair to visit, classic cars to see, and ice cream to eat. If you’re looking for something nerdtastic, check out our summer geek guide. Odd Nights At The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

City provides unlikely canvas for artists

Passersby the Auto Center Drive and Indian Hill Boulevard intersection over the weekend got a glimpse of Long Beach-based artist Mer Young fulfilling the city’s utility box enhancement project. Young gave the sun warped, dull utility box on the northwest corner a fresh coat of paint, transforming it into...
CLAREMONT, CA
HeySoCal

Top 10 hikes in the Angeles National Forest

With summer coming to a climax and the days only starting to shorten, now is the time to enjoy the outdoors in all its summer glory. The Angeles National Forest, an urban national forest in the center of an ever-changing Los Angeles population, provides a wide range of hiking opportunities to visitors from around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Event Calendar (July 15 – 24, 2022)

Today is the deadline to donate new, unused school backpacks to the Children’s Foundation of America, a Claremont-based nonprofit that provides educational support and supplies to local foster youth. Backpacks can be dropped off at the nonprofit’s Claremont Village offices at 201 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Suite 200 (door code:1966). To donate monetarily, visit childrensfoundationofamerica.org. For more information, call (909) 426-0773.
CLAREMONT, CA

