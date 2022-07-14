ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Section of Upper Saucon Road to Close for Water Main Work

By Josh Popichak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA section of roadway in Upper Saucon Township will be closed to traffic for approximately five weeks so a utility can complete water main work, according to the...

LehighValleyLive.com

County picks wrong fight against warehousing with stance on Dixie Cup project | Turkeys & Trophies

We get the instinct to obstruct the development of new warehousing given their obscene proliferation in the Lehigh Valley in recent years. Their impact on the region’s quality of life is hard to overstate. But let’s be reasonable. There are still a few places in the Lehigh Valley where such development makes sense compared to the alternative. The abandoned Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is one of those places. The factory cranked out its last paper cup almost 40 years ago. It’s perhaps one of the region’s biggest eyesores and few other properties rival it in terms of wasted urban space. Unfortunately, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is opposed to the county signing off on a tax break that would allow a developer to repurpose the factory for warehouse, storage and office space. McClure says he doesn’t want to invest county tax dollars into a project that will create more truck traffic and pollution. It’s telling that both the Wilson Area School District and Wilson Borough have signed off on the tax break. We’re glad McClure is taking a stand against warehousing, but there are far better fights to pick than this one. We’ve watched previous Dixie Cup redevelopment efforts fizzle over the years, and it’s clear that getting something done there requires some sort of public-private partnership. If McClure is unwilling to reconsider, the county council should propose its own ordinance for the tax break and enact it with a veto-proof majority.
WILSON, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman, Teen Injured in Milford Township Crash, Police Say

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday. According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at...
DUBLIN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Victim in deadly incident in Lehigh County company’s parking lot was a woman, coroner says (UPDATE)

UPDATE 2: 44-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal shooting outside warehouse. UPDATE: A woman’s body was found early Friday in the parking lot of a Lehigh County company, the Lehigh County coroner confirms. The woman was next to a red Jeep with New York plates and near Lineage Logistics in the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township. The SUV was struck by gunfire, media reports say. Coroner Daniel Buglio said he would rule soon on the manner in which the woman died and possibility on the cause of her death, but just before noon he couldn’t immediately confirm either that the woman was shot or that it was a homicide. He said expected to reach a conclusion after speaking to investigators and make an announcement soon. Township police couldn’t immediately be reached for more information. The county district attorney’s office didn’t have more information to release, a spokeswoman said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

‘What You Need to Know:’ IronPigs, COVID and record-breaking home prices

Jim Deegan, Lehigh Valley Public Media vice president of news, and WLVR News Director Jen Rehill review the top local and regional stories from the WLVR Newsroom. This week, Allentown City Council is considering whether to approve allocating $1.5 million for the IronPigs to upgrade Coca-Cola Park. It’s raising eyebrows because the IronPigs are under pressure to complete stadium renovations by next spring or risk having Major League Baseball move the team somewhere else.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot Dead Outside Warehouse In Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.  Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.  CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.  There’s no word yet on any motive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Police

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday.
DUBLIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall school board member accused of unwanted kissing

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge. Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing someone on the lips twice, which was unwanted by the victim, according to a police report. The incident happened in May at a property...
WHITEHALL, PA
Lancaster Farming

Karns Foods Is Now A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

