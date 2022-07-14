The Cole County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The county reported one new case on Monday, two new cases on Tuesday and nine new cases on Wednesday.

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 46,756 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a medium COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Wednesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 12 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .