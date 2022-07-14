ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Give 716 campaign returning for its second run

By Julia Soluri
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After raising over $1.1 million in its first year, the Give 716 campaign is returning for a second run.

The Give 716 campaign is an online fundraiser organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations to support over 500 Western New York charities.

Donations can be made starting July 14 at 7:16 p.m. through July 16 at 7:16 a.m. directly on Give716.org. You can donate by searching for charities by name and category, or you can donate to the general fund which is split evenly between all participating charities.

The following incentives will be provided throughout the campaign:

  • July 14 at 7:16 p.m. - The first $50,000 will be matched by Sean and Jamie McDermott and the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations. The first 3,000 donors to donate $71.60+ will receive a Give 716 shirt.
  • July 14 at 8 p.m. - The first 100 donors to donate $716+ will receive a signed Josh Allen jersey.
  • July 15 at 7 a.m. - $25,000 will be matched by Delaware North.
  • July 15 at 8 a.m. - $25,000 will be matched by KeyBank.
  • July 15 at 9 a.m. - $25,000 will be matched by Dave & Adam's for donations made to participating animal charities.
  • July 15 at 12 p.m. - $25,000 will be matched by Wegmans.
  • July 15 at 1 p.m. - $25,000 will be matched by Highmark Western New York.
  • July 15 at 4 p.m. - $10,000 will be matched by M&T Bank to East Buffalo-based charities and $15,000 in grants to East Buffalo charities.
  • July 15 at 5 p.m. - The first 500 donors to donate $117.60+ will receive a signed Rick Jeanneret banner from Oxford Pennant.
  • July 15 at 6 p.m. - $12,500 will be matched by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations.

