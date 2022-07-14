ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County BOS: Board receives Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services and Military Equipment Use Policy presentations

By Danny Benson
Calaveras Enterprise
 2 days ago

During the July 12 Board of Supervisors meeting, two presentations were given along with the passing of an extensive consent agenda. District 1 supervisor and vice chair Gary Tofanelli gave an update to the board on the Mountain Valley Emergency Medical Services (MVEMS). The agency includes Calaveras, Alpine, Amador, and Mariposa...

mymotherlode.com

RV Fire Causing Highway 4 Traffic Delays

Farmington, CA — There was a fire on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County this morning, which has been causing delays for those traveling between Copperopolis and Stockton. The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 near Dunton Road. An RV caught on fire at around 9am and burned approximately ¼ acre of vegetation. The vehicle’s tires were burned in the fire, which has created challenges related to towing it away. No injuries were immediately reported. Travel with caution in that area.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Approves New Water Regulations, $100 A Day Fine For Violators

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton city leaders have approved sweeping new regulations that require residents to cut down on their water usage or face fines. The new ordinance means people must cut back by 20 percent. It includes no watering your lawn between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and homeowners being assigned certain days to run sprinklers based on their address. Also, swimming pools now can’t be drained or refilled until October. Violators face fines of $100 a day – and people can report them on the city’s website.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

New policies for California State Fair & Food Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair & Food Festival opens Friday, after two years of being closed for the pandemic. Officials are expecting to see more than 80,000 people this year to set records. The theme of the California State Fair & Food Festival this year is "Back...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Kubota tractor facility on pace to open in EG next year

The Kubota Tractor Corp.’s in-construction western division headquarters in Elk Grove is on pace to open in the early part of 2023, said Kyle Hagen, director, division manager of that corporation’s western division. “Our timeline still is the early quarter of next year,” he told the Citizen this...
ELK GROVE, CA
raventribune.com

Home prices are dropping in Sacramento, along with these northern cities

It may not seem like it’s abroad, but the housing heat wave is starting to cool off in parts of California. “I think it’s ironic because a few years ago Sacramento was the hottest market ever, and now we’re putting the other side of the list,” said housing analyst Ryan Lundquist, “in that list compiled by Redfin, Sacramento ranks second in the country to be the fastest market in the country.” For housing cooling. Other Northern California cities include Oakland in third place, Stockton in fifth, and San Francisco in tenth. “The market has been on fire a lot in the past few years and with prices going up, we are seeing a change in the market,” said Audrey Chaney, agent at eXp Realty. The change is good news for buyers. Options, do not include new construction projects. There are now 4,000 homes for sale, Lundquist said, about half of which have seen price drops. “Last month, for the first time in 17 months, average buyers were 1% less than the list price,” Lundquist said. For all sales, buyers paid an average of 4% last year above list price. | Video below | Groveland, Tracy On the list of California ZIP codes where home values ​​have risen, mortgage rates have doubled in the past few months to 6%. Chaney said that even with lower housing prices, it can be difficult to make mortgage payments due to the high interest rate. “A lot of people might get frustrated but the bright side is knowing our numbers get us to a plan, figuring out what’s financial and the cooling market means going back to reality,” Chaney said. “The reality check is that the honeymoon is over,” Lundquist said. “We spent this two-year period in the most aggressive market ever and now the market has turned into something else.” As for sellers, Chaney said they need to adjust expectations for the price they are asking for because the market is changing. | Related | Explanation: Balancing the real estate market means different things for sellers and buyers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Unveils New Safety And Security Measures Ahead Of Opening

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety. California State Fair CEO Rick Pickering has a big claim ahead of the Fair’s big return. “The safest place you can be and the safest square mile in Sacramento this summer is the California State Fair,” he says. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Fair will be back at the Cal Expo this coming Friday with new safety and security measures. With covid numbers rising in the capital region, Pickering says there will be...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Wallace Near Camanche Reservoir Extinguished

Update at 4:50 p.m.: All Columbia aircraft have returned to base as firefighters have extinguished a vegetation fire that ignited in the Wallace area near the Camanche Reservoir. The blaze started in some grass behind a home in the 11000 block of Slate Drive, off Camanche Parkway South and north of Highway 12. Everyone inside the home was able to escape unharmed and the structure was not damaged. The fire is estimated at about a half-acre in size and ground crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
WALLACE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Vegetation Fire Contained In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA– Air and ground resources battled a vegetation fire that started at 1677 Cheyenne Road in Copperopolis. The fire was contained at under five acres with air support returning to Columbia. A ground crew will remain on the scene mopping up. No information yet on the cause of the fire.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
FOX40

Multiple explosives found within several days in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The Calaveras County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was deployed three times over several days in June, according to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. On June 22, 2022, deputies located a suspicious vehicle with expired registration parked near the Mountain Ranch Road and Michael Road intersection. Deputies began […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Why the Rim of the World in Tuolumne County is both breathtaking and heartbreaking

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Near the entrance to Yosemite National Park along Highway 120 is a spot to pull over and soak in a breath-taking, panoramic view. But this vista point within the Stanislaus National Forest is also a place to contemplate, pay respects and remember a deadly history of fire that burned multiple times throughout the area.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is a haven for those in the 55-plus lifestyle

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home located at 3836 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills is listed for $629,000 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Located in the graceful 55-plus active adult community of Versante in El Dorado Hills, this beautiful single-story home is centrally located in El Dorado Hills, in close proximity to all your day-to-day needs, from shopping to dining and everyday essentials.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old man dead after a rollover crash in Turlock (Turlock, CA)

54-year-old man dead after a rollover crash in Turlock (Turlock, CA)Nationwide Report. A 54-year-old-man from Hughson lost his life following a rollover crash Friday in Turlock. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place along State Route 99. The preliminary reports showed that the man was heading southbound on SR-99 in a 2005 Chevy SUV [...]
TURLOCK, CA

