Le Mars, IA

Recent home explosions serve as natural gas safety reminders

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday’s home explosion in Le Mars is a good reminder of how we should be careful about how we handle natural gas.

Natural gas can be both colorless and odorless so many companies add a rotten egg-like odor to gas so that it can be detected.

If you smell it, in any amount, it is recommended you immediately leave the area and call emergency services. Any effort to try and clear the gas yourself may cause it to ignite.

“The most important thing to do is, if you smell natural gas inside your home, I can’t stress it enough, get out of that area, get out of the house and go to a safe location. It may not be a bad situation but it could be what we saw yesterday,” said Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican Energy.

Any appliance that runs on any kind of fuel should be serviced professionally from time to time, not only to prevent explosions but also carbon monoxide leaks as well.

“Make sure you have a qualified technician come over, take a look at it periodically, make sure it is running safely, and it will benefit you as well if it’s running efficiently,” Greenwood said.

