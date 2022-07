BDT Stage — or, as it was known in the beginning, Boulder’s Dinner Theatre — has occupied a home on 55th Street and Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder for 46 years. Now we’ve learned that the site has been sold for $5.5 million by owners Gene and Judy Bolles, whose generosity and love of art kept BDT's musicals going since 2003. The lot is planned for more apartments, but there’s hope that the current company, under the direction of Seamus McDonough, will be able to perform at this venue until May. Two of the coming shows have been announced: The Buddy Holly Story and The Sound of Music.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO