ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Changes coming to Vermont Foodbank’s ‘Veggie Van Go’ program

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to the Vermont Foodbank’s “Veggie Van Go” program. The program distributes fresh produce and other foods to Vermonters through schools and hospitals across the state. Some who use...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan. South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles PART 2

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 3 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Society
City
Barre, VT
WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019. This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers to revisit sports betting measures

Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Campaign 2022: Candidates release financing numbers. Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Updated: 4 hours ago. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Efficiency Vermont offers huge incentive to weatherize homes

ESSEX, Vt. — Summer is the busiest time of the year forBuilding Energy. "We do energy auditing, insulation, weatherization, things like that," said Tim Smith, with Building Energy. On Wednesday they were in the process of saving an Essex Junction homeowner big bucks on their home heating and cooling...
WCAX

Planning efforts for new Vt. mental health facility bogged down

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a decade after the closure of the Vermont State Hospital and eight years after the opening of its replacement, the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, the state continues to struggle with a shortage of beds to treat mental health patients. Now, a working group tasked with addressing the problem has bogged down, according to some observers.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sayles
WWLP

Massachusetts Board of Medicine takes disciplinary action

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against three doctors. The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Charity#The Vermont Foodbank#The Veggie Van Go
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
Z107.3

Why Are Folks Tying Big, Long Sticks to Guardrails Up in the County?

There are several cool things about driving up North. All one has to do is take a drive in southern Maine, and you will be agitated beyond belief. Between all the historically bad drivers from other parts of New England, you also get to enjoy all the local jerks that drive tens times worse because of the aggravating tourists. Tourists bring out the worst in Maine drivers, for sure.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17th

It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
WIBX 950

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy