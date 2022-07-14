ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organized crime group steals up to $16k from Kalamazoo ULTA store, still at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The price people have to pay for beauty can be considered extreme, so some have decided to just not pay at all. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office is investigating multiple incidents of theft at ULTA Beauty. The incidents happened on July 11 and 13 at...

