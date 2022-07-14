HPD’s Dean & Rojo Visit the Hope Recreation Summer Program

Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in identifying and locating a man who is accused of allegedly breaking into a convenience store and stealing cash and items. According to the TTPD Facebook page, the man's face was caught on a security camera at a convenience store located on Bowie Street in Texarkana, Texas.
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department has arrested a man for animal cruelty after witnesses on Wednesday reporting seeing a dog being beaten, kicked and thrown off a balcony at the Tex-Inn motel. A video circulated on Facebook showing a man "torturing the dog in an...
Veronica Bradley, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Christopher Love Jr., 31, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Keishawna Smith, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Larry Faulkner, 45, of Prescott, AR Failure to Appear. Jewell Muldrow, 70, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. David Cunningham, 52, of...
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Lacheryl Smith v. Gerald Smith, July 13. Married November 8, 2008. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of LaCheryl Mauls.
Bryceston Marks, 18, has been formally charged with first degree murder by prosecutors in Hempstead County in the May 3 death of Tykendric Bradford. If convicted, Marks could face 10-40 years or life in prison. Marks turned 18 one day before the. Bradford and a group of friends were outside...
Fire on Thursday night destroyed a semi-trailer that was hauling cars and pick-up trucks on Interstate 30. The Fulton and Guernsey volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the call at the Exit 18 westbound off ramp in Hempstead County. They extinguished the blaze. Arkansas State Police, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s...
On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:23am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kaycee Triana, 29, Hope, AR. Ms. Triana was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel in Hope, AR. Triana was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Jana Hardage, gifts processor in the Office of Development at Ouachita Baptist University, has been named the university’s 2021-22 Support Staff Member of the Year. Hardage was recognized in March by the university’s staff development committee and Dr. Ben R. Sells, Ouachita’s president.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police responded to reports of gunshots Wednesday night at the Bramble Court Apartments at 911 Ferguson St. No one was injured, but bullet holes were left in some vehicles and on the side of a building. No suspects have been apprehended at this time.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Briston Rains, 20, of Magnolia and Carley Marie Hale, 23, of Magnolia, July 15. Daniel Forrest Pletcher, 25, of...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County judge has ruled that 17-year-old Kevonte Collins will be tried as an adult on capital murder charges. Collins is charged with a fatal shooting in December at the Oaks at Rosehill apartments that left an 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Baptist Book Store in Texarkana, Texas has a multitude of products and services for local, national, and international churches and for the community. Baptist Book Store can print and ship out curriculum, via their in-house printer, Bogard Press. Printed curriculums can range for all ages...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Collom & Carney Clinic Association in Texarkana, Texas celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday. The clinic was started back in 1947 in a renovated duplex on Main Street in Texarkana, Texas with just 8 doctors. It was named after the original doctors, Dr. Spencer Collom and Dr. Henry Carney.
The number of COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas rose Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new active cases in Union County soared by 68, rising to 226. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,712. Total Active Cases: 95, up two from Thursday. Total...
There's a lot of Texarkana history that comes to mind when you go downtown. There are some buildings that have survived the test of time whether they are still active today or right in the middle of restoring and renovating a part of Texarkana's past. Arkansas Municipal Auditorium. This was...
Donald Ray Giedd, of Prescott, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born September 13, 1945 to John Ervin Giedd and Agnes Davis Giedd in Bellfoukche, South Dakota. Donald is survived by a son, John Shane Giedd and family of Hot Springs; a daughter, Pam Edmondson of Prescott; 2 sisters, Rose Ray and Jim of Prescott; Anita Buchholtz and family of Hill City, South Dakota; 1 niece, Dawn Butler and Andy and family.
Hempstead Hall is now accepting vendors for The 2022 Ark-La-Tex Outdoor Expo, click HERE to fill out a vendor form. The Outdoor Expo will be held September 10, 2022 from 9 am – 5 pm and will include both indoor and outdoor activities, food trucks, outdoor gear and MORE!! Admission is free for all ages. Be sure to mark your calendars and have some fun this fall at Hempstead Hall. Visit their site HERE for other upcoming events.
The Texarkana, Texas City Council met this past Monday and among many items on the agenda was this one: Item # 7 - Electric Scooters in Downtown Texarkana, and on the campuses of Texarkana College and Texas A&M University - Texarkana. It passed. The company providing the electric scooter service...
