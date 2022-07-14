ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Jeff Duchin provides update on current COVID-19 trends across King County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
King County health officials are once again warning about high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

On Thursday, Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin held a media briefing on the effects of long-term COVID-19 and gave updates on current COVID-19 trends in the county.

King County health officials said they are currently seeing 941 daily average cases — more than the peak of last year’s delta variant surge.

And they believe those numbers are an undercount since many people take at-home tests.

Health care systems are under stress as well, with hospitalizations up threefold since April.

Over the past week, King County has seen 21 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, or nearly one per hour.

“A major stressor is that the hospitals are needing to house and care for patients who no longer need to be hospitalized and are ready for discharge but don’t have an appropriate place to be sent in the community due to limited capacity in nursing homes, making those hospital beds unavailable for others who need them,” Duchin said during Thursday’s briefing.

Duchin also said people should avoid going to the emergency room if they don’t have a true medical emergency.

Meanwhile, King County is seeing about three COVID-19 deaths per day, up from one per day in April. But Duchin said deaths are not rising at the same rate as other COVID-19 numbers because of vaccinations.

Comments / 6

NW Prepper
2d ago

You mean with the ineffective “vaccine” even Fauci has publicly stated doesn’t protect ANYONE from infection?! N

Reply
4
