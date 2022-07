To say the least, JaMarcus Russell’s NFL career did not go as planned. He played in just 31 career games over three seasons in Oakland after the Raiders drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. The LSU product never found his footing in the league amidst a ton of scrutiny aimed at him. In Russell’s words, though, he believes the NFL and Raiders doomed him from the start.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO