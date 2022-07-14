Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes

Trey Blanchard, Brent Girardeau adding extensive experience in partnerships and technology. July 14, 2022 – Telescope Health announced today the creation of two new leadership positions to support the company’s continued growth. Telescope Health, which provides affordable and accessible care options to individual patients, health systems, and organizations has grown by 466% since 2019. With the addition of Trey Blanchard as its first executive director of partnership engagement and Brent Girardeau as its first director of technology, Telescope Health will be bettered positioned to expand into new markets and continue growing its services.

