Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 2 days ago

Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes. Foundation awards over $400,000 in scholarships for low-income and first-generation students striving to pursue nursing and behavioral health careers as economic challenges—and shortages—grow. July 14, 2022 – As college enrollments continue to drop across...

southfloridahospitalnews.com

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Elite DNA Therapy Services rebrands to Elite DNA Behavioral Health

July 15, 2022 – Elite DNA Therapy Services, a premier provider of behavioral and mental health care services, has rebranded to Elite DNA Behavioral Health. The company has also changed its logo and launched a new website at EliteDNA.com. As the company works to meet the growing demand for...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Telescope Health Bolstering Staff Amid Continued Expansion

Trey Blanchard, Brent Girardeau adding extensive experience in partnerships and technology. July 14, 2022 – Telescope Health announced today the creation of two new leadership positions to support the company’s continued growth. Telescope Health, which provides affordable and accessible care options to individual patients, health systems, and organizations has grown by 466% since 2019. With the addition of Trey Blanchard as its first executive director of partnership engagement and Brent Girardeau as its first director of technology, Telescope Health will be bettered positioned to expand into new markets and continue growing its services.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPLOYS TOOLS TO ADDRESS OVERDOSE CRISIS

July 15, 2022 – Last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis brought together the Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and law enforcement to discuss the recent increases in overdoses associated with fentanyl in Gadsden County. Following that meeting, Florida Department...
FLORIDA STATE

