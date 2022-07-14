Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes
Palm Health Foundation Making College Possible for Health Professions Students Amidst Financial Woes. Foundation awards over $400,000 in scholarships for low-income and first-generation students striving to pursue nursing and behavioral health careers as economic challenges—and shortages—grow. July 14, 2022 – As college enrollments continue to drop across...southfloridahospitalnews.com
