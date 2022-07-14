ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Aug 2. amendment would strip women of constitutional rights. Let’s not | Commentary

By Walt Chappell
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrShq_0gg4SE9A00
Protestors advocating for a “no” vote on an upcoming ballot question march through downtown Wichita on Saturday morning. The ballot question is over whether or not to give the state Legislature control over abortion laws in Kansas. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

It is urgent for all Kansans to vote this Aug. 2.

Independents, Republicans and Democrats will decide whether or not to amend our State Constitution, so fewer than 100 legislators can ban all abortions in our state.

Let’s be honest.

Thousands of fertilized eggs are aborted every month in Kansas by sexual partners who claim to be Pro-Life, but use oral contraceptives or IUDs to keep from getting pregnant.

However, some of these people are now trying to amend the State Constitution to force any woman — who could not afford or medically tolerate these same contraceptives — to give birth to a child for which they and their sexual partner will be financially and emotionally responsible for the rest of their lives.

Kansas legislative leaders call their amendment Value Them Both.

But they obviously do not value or respect Kansas women to make a responsible decision about their own health or financial ability to raise a child.

The only reason they put this constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot is because they knew that is usually when only 12% of voters show up.

If they really wanted most Kansans to decide if the Constitution should be amended, they would have put this issue to a vote this November when 65% or more will cast a ballot.

These are also the same legislators who repeatedly voted to demand their own right to choose whether to wear a mask, get a Covid vaccine or let 18-year-old kids buy an AR-15 assault rifle.

It is hypocritical for them to be against government mandates designed to prevent the spread of diseases and guns which kill innocent people, yet insist that any woman and their sexual partner should be denied a choice about whether to be parents.

Let’s get real.

Raising a child in Kansas costs $21,201 per year or a total of $382,000 dollars by the time they are 18.

For fathers, court ordered child support payments are required whether the mother will allow him to see and help raise their child or not.

And as all parents know, we are financially and emotionally connected to each of our children until we die.

But with low wages to pay rising rent, food, fuel, utility and health care costs — many Kansas young women and men cannot afford to care for themselves — let alone an unplanned child.

So, it is the rest of us who have our taxes increased to pay the welfare costs of feeding, clothing, transporting and providing healthcare for them and their children.

Back-alley abortions and pregnancy caused health emergencies in the past will kill thousands of women if this amendment is passed. So, if you truly value women and are Pro-Life as I am, then it is up to each of us to Vote NO on this amendment to keep abortions safe and legal in Kansas.

Comments / 1

