Deuel County, SD

UPDATE: Missing Deuel County teen found

By Lexi Kerzman, Marissa Lute
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County say a teen who was reported missing in Clear Lake Thursday afternoon has been found. Thursday, July...

www.keloland.com

brookingsradio.com

Vehicle Fire Reported in Brookings County

Brookings Fire Department and the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office respond to a vehicle fire. It happened yesterday morning shortly before 6pm on 471st Avenue near 203rd Street. A 1997 Chevy Tahoe was being driven northbound when the vehicle lost power and began smoking. The fire department arrived and was...
brookingsradio.com

Another Case of Lug Nut Tampering in Volga

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating another case of lug nut tampering in Volga. The latest was reported yesterday morning and likely had happened sometime Thursday or Friday of last week. A Volga resident reported driving a vehicle and discovering the lug nuts had been loosened on the rear driver’s side tire. The driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle, managed to stop safely, and then reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies discovered three lug nuts had been intentionally loosened.
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
gowatertown.net

Judge rejects plea deal in Watertown manslaughter case

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was scheduled to be sentenced for manslaughter in Watertown this (Monday) morning—but that did not happen. Antonio Otero of Lakeville, Minnesota had agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in the death of Roberta Anderson of Marvin, South Dakota that included dismissal of a Vehicular Homicide charge.
ktwb.com

UPDATE: Two suspects in Madison chase/shots-fired incident in jail

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local and state law enforcement are investigating a high-speed vehicle pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the city of Madison Thursday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that there were reports of shots fired from the suspects’ vehicle...
mitchellnow.com

Two men involved in Thursday pursuit where shots were fired have been identified

Court documents filed in Lake County identify the two men arrested Thursday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit which ended in Madison. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg are being held in the Lake County Jail on 50-thousand dollars cash bond after their arrests Thursday.
dakotanewsnow.com

Update on 2 arrested after lengthy pursuit to Madison, officer-involved shooting

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Court documents and DCI provide more information on the two suspects arrested after Thursday′s lengthy police chase to Madison, and shots exchanged with officers. According to court documents, the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force had been informed that 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr....
gowatertown.net

Watertown man pleads not guilty to felony theft

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man charged with two counts of felony theft entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance Wednesday. Thirty five year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Codington County Grand Jury earlier this year for allegedly taking control of someone else’s property valued at more than $5,000, but less than $100,000.
brookingsradio.com

COVID Cases Climbing in South Dakota

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2945. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 127. Forty-eight new cases reported since July 6, the total is 8,469. Recovered cases are at 8,286. There have been 56 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
brookingsradio.com

Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

The Brookings Police Department conducts a series of alcohol compliance checks on local businesses last week. According to Detective Adam Smith, 13 local business were checked — 4 of those business failed the check and sold alcohol to an underage buyer. The businesses failing the alcohol compliance check were:...
thevalleyexpress.com

Local Youth to Tell Their Mission Trip Stories This Sunday

At the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling. The origin of that saying is unknown, but 24 youth and 10 adults from Central United Methodist Church left Milbank on June 5 to put themselves to the test. They packed their...
