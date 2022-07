TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe thunderstorms are currently sprinting through Nebraska headed towards northern Kansas by 9pm-10pm. These storms have a history of producing destructive winds over 80 mph and even a tornado warning with a reported funnel in Nebraska, however they are weakening as they run south. Northern Kansas has a risk for winds of 60-70mph and quarter size hail in addition to heavy thunderstorm rainfall with high-end totals nearing 0.5″. The tornado risk is highest in North-Central Kansas, but it is a very low risk. This is mostly a “north of I-70″ event with a lower chance for scattered rain and non-severe thunderstorms farther south.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO