If there’s any coach in the country that’s well versed in the art of building a number one recruiting class, it’s Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Time and time again he just pops up with another excellent class like the Empire from Star Wars showing up over Endor with another Death Star. Well, I hate to be the one to break it to you, but he just might have done it all over again.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO