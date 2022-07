KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday evening, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a ‘road rage’ incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun. According to a release, the incident started around 8:30 p.m. on July 15 on WI-441 and County Road KK. Officers say that one driver was threatened and then followed into Kimberly near Sunset Park, and the Paperfest grounds.

KIMBERLY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO