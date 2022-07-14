ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Man Falls Out Of Bus In Wheelchair, Sits On Road For Hours

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyFvI_0gg4RCPv00
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia MARTA bus driver lifted the wheelchair ramp too early, and a man in a wheelchair fell out onto the road . According to WSB-TV , the 72-year-old man waited in the hot sun for hours before authorities came to the rescue.

He called his daughter, April Jordan, after falling out of the bus and she was extremely concerned.

“He was like can you call 911, April I’m stuck out here,” Jordan mentioned to WSB-TV .

When the man fell out of the bus, he landed on his back in the wheelchair. The driver stopped the bus and called the proper authorities while waiting with the man on the road.

MARTA shared a public statement in regards to the incident:

"Bus Communications received a call in reference to a injured customer at 8:39 p.m. on Friday July 8th. A Bus Supervisor was immediately dispatched to the scene and M ARTA Police were called to request assistance and to contact EMS. At 9 p.m., the Bus Supervisor asked for an ETA on EMS and was advised that Grady response times were delayed. Per Bus Communications, it took approximately two hours for EMS and the Fire Department to arrive on scene. The call was cleared at 11:45 p.m."

The man is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

WATCH: Drunk Georgia Motorcyclist Flips On Top Of Car In Crazy Video

A 31-year-old Georgia man was operating a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol when something very peculiar occurred. According to WSB-TV, the intoxicated man was riding around Duluth at high speeds when he crashed into a stopped car. When he hit the car, his body flipped up on top of it and stayed there for awhile before falling to the side.
DULUTH, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia hospitals seeing increased wait times

MACON, Ga. — If you go to an emergency room anywhere in Georgia, you could be waiting for several hours. Our Atlanta station 11Alive checked into wait times in the state, including talking with one man who waited 13 hours at two Emory Healthcare ER. The hospitals they spoke to blamed staffing shortages and other workplace problems. At Central Georgia hospitals, some people wait while others just leave.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County requiring employees to wear masks again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Eta#Marta#Accident#Wsb Tv#Ems#The Fire Department
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Child Escapes Daycare, Wanders Around City

A Georgia mother was extremely concerned when she received a call regarding her three-year-old sons whereabouts after dropping him off at daycare. According to WSB-TV, a young boy was found in a parking lot in Stockbridge with no adult in sight. A police officer was driving around the neighborhood when he heard the child repeatedly calling out for his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that there is a video of the child wandering around the parking lot looking scared and confused.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Amazon Workers Walk Out on Prime Day

Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man ties state record with 2-foot bass catch

WARWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man has tied the state record for the larges shoal bass caught in Georgia waters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Clark Wheeler, of Arabi, will share the record for the fish he caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick.
WARWICK, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | First day of school for metro Atlanta and north Georgia districts

ATLANTA — The new school year is just around the corner, in some cases only a couple weeks away. Below, find a list of when metro Atlanta and north Georgia students return to the classroom. For a district-by-district alphabetical list, scroll further down:. July 29: Chattooga County Schools, Commerce...
ATLANTA, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Most Haunted Places in Georgia to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With the state’s dark history during the Civil War, Trail of Tears, and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, it’s no wonder that some of the most haunted places in Georgia include haunted hospitals, hotels, lakes, and more.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
664
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy