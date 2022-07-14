Georgia Man Falls Out Of Bus In Wheelchair, Sits On Road For Hours

Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia MARTA bus driver lifted the wheelchair ramp too early, and a man in a wheelchair fell out onto the road . According to WSB-TV , the 72-year-old man waited in the hot sun for hours before authorities came to the rescue.

He called his daughter, April Jordan, after falling out of the bus and she was extremely concerned.

“He was like can you call 911, April I’m stuck out here,” Jordan mentioned to WSB-TV .

When the man fell out of the bus, he landed on his back in the wheelchair. The driver stopped the bus and called the proper authorities while waiting with the man on the road.

MARTA shared a public statement in regards to the incident:

"Bus Communications received a call in reference to a injured customer at 8:39 p.m. on Friday July 8th. A Bus Supervisor was immediately dispatched to the scene and M ARTA Police were called to request assistance and to contact EMS. At 9 p.m., the Bus Supervisor asked for an ETA on EMS and was advised that Grady response times were delayed. Per Bus Communications, it took approximately two hours for EMS and the Fire Department to arrive on scene. The call was cleared at 11:45 p.m."

The man is currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.