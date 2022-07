The Town of Fletcher has partnered with a developer for a mixed-use development along Highway 25 between Howard Gap Road and Fanning Bridge Road. This is part of the Town Center project to encourage primarily commercial development in our downtown area. Businesses or individuals who have questions about being a part of this development can contact the developer that the Town has under contract. For additional inquiries about the project, you may contact Martin Lewis with Lewis Real Estate Group at mlewis@Lewisrealestatenc.com, or contact the Lewis Real Estate Group at (828) 274-2479.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO