Wordle is getting its own board game adaptation from Hasbro

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro has announced it is collaborating with The New York Times to create a Wordle: The Party Game, the board game adaptation of the uber-popular mobile word game. The gameplay is the same, but it’s being brought to players “in an all new way that’s perfect for game night with family...

www.digitaltrends.com

