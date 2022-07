I popped over to the Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park today while they were setting up for this weekend's show and had a sneak peek of what goes into an event like this. It takes a lot of people and money to make a festival like Upheaval happen. Not every market or town gets a music festival of this caliber. As a matter of fact, there are only about two dozen rock festivals that happen each year in America and Upheaval is one of them and it's in your own backyard.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO