ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting victim's daughters call for assault weapon ban

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park, and he was not the only member of the Uvaldo family shot that day.

The daughters of 69-year-old Uvaldo said seeing their father's picture on the memorial in downtown Highland Park is just unbearable.

For the past week, they've been trying to grapple with the loss of their beloved father, especially as this deeply personal and tragic loss has been thrust into the national spotlight.

"Thinking about all the years we could've still had left with him you know," said his daughter, Tanya Castero. "Who's to say he couldn't have made it to 100, you know? And he was just taken."

Uvaldo was shot in the back of the head and spent 24 hours on life support before he passed.

"Him leaving us, we didn't get our chances," said Nubia Hogan, his daughter. "We did kind of get to say goodbye, but..."

"Not how we would have done it," Castero added. "If it would've been any other way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdaXD_0gg4Pd7q00

A family-oriented man, his daughters said he loved his four children, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Taking the kids to the parade was a yearly tradition.

"It's my dad's favorite holiday," Hogan said.

Hogan and Castero were both there that day. Their family dispersed when shots were fired in their direction.

"I didn't know where anybody was," Castero said. "It was just me and my son. So that was kind of hard not knowing. I didn't know where her husband was, I didn't know where my husband was. I don't know where my dad was."

They later found out, Hogan's husband was with their father.

"He's like, your dad's been shot, your dad's been shot," Hogan said. "But I thought, he'll be OK. You know, you have that faith that he'll be OK."

Uvaldo's family said his memory and legacy will live on, but the community will forever be affected.

"These guns don't belong on the streets. They're for military, they're for police. They need to ban them, that's what I want."

Uvaldo's wife of 50 years and his 13-year-old grandson were also shot that day at the parade. They are both home now, doing well and recovering.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Siblings charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park student

CHICAGO - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park. Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora man charged with first degree murder in death of his mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old Aurora man is charged with first degree murder in the death of his mother. Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment on Jackson Place Friday morning. Police got a call from a man saying his brother told him he had "done something bad" to their mother. The suspect, Abel Quinones-Herstad, was later found and arrested in Allis, Wisconsin. 
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot during struggle over gun in South Deering

EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was shot during a struggle over a gun early Friday in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The 40-year-old was in a fight with a man she knew around 12:16 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand while they were struggling over a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assault Weapon#Parade#Guns#Violent Crime
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was arrested Thursday in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blockclubchicago.org

Man Who Threatened To Shoot North Coast Music Fest Was Arrested For Attacking Mom, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A man who authorities say threatened to shoot up the North Coast Music Festival was caught because he attacked his mother, officials said. The suburban Bridgeview festival warned Tuesday someone had made a threat on social media against people and musical acts set to perform. Algonquin police said Daniel Susma, 28, was behind the threat — and that he’d already been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy