Centre County, PA

Navigating the housing market amid inflation

By Peyton Kennedy
 2 days ago
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is on the rise throughout the county and it’s especially hitting the housing and rental markets.

“The rents are higher, and State College, in general, is one of the highest rent areas when you’re looking in Pennsylvania,” Perry Wellington Realtor, Annette Yorks, said.

Yorks described the rent prices as surprising, with some listings in Bellefonte, specifically, reaching about $1,750 per month for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome.

While interest rates are rising as well, they are still lower locally than the 8% national average.

It’s a seller’s market in Centre County.

“We just need to see the inventory go up,” Yorks said. “I’m putting a listing on the market today and I had 20 agents already message me about it.”

“Buyers are worn out because they’ve offered maybe two, three, four times, and have not gotten the property yet,” Chuck Gambone, a broker with Better Homes & Gardens GSA Realty, said.

Gambone said the question for both buyers and sellers is: now, or later?

“I don’t have an answer for either of them because it really depends on their own situation,” said Gambone.

He said it’s a case-by-case basis and even with the competition, you’re advised not to jump into a deal if the home isn’t the right fit for you.

“Don’t give up,” said Gambone. “This is a solid market.”

Rite-Aid opens new headquarters in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite-Aid is officially no longer based in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. The drug store chain cut the ribbon today at its new headquarters at the South Philly navy Yard. The old shipyard is being turned into a business center. Rite Aid calls its facility “a collaboration center.” That is because […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PA Career Link Program provides work opportunities for young adults

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Career Link offices are allowing young adults to gain real-world work experience through their summer program. The summer work experience program promotes educational opportunities through a structured work experience. Students are paired with local businesses in their community as a way to improve internship opportunities in the area. Directors […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Route 53 Country Store now open

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With new owners, the store has plenty to offer. This includes a full kitchen, ice cream parlor, snacks, drinks, and coffee. They hope to have their gas pumps up and running in the near future.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new eye doctor to Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC administrators have added a new team member to their optometry team in Williamsport. Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., will work with Dr. David Frey at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport. Dr. Yan received her doctorate in optometry and master's of vision science from...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
100-mile yard sale going through Elk and Clearfield Counties

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation. Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16. For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Clearfield County bridge reopens

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) bridge in Jordan Township. After completing repairs that included replacement of the superstructure, including new beams and deck surface. Completing the repairs allowed PennDOT to lift the detour that had been in place since late April and the weight posting of 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
What to Expect at Duncansville Community Days 2022

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend. Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details. Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
