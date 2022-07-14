ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, MN

Pickleball brings community members together

By Brendan O'Brien bobrien@swpub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Karen Schenk moved with her husband, John, from Hibbing to Victoria nine years ago, she was nervous. Their children had moved out of the house, and they left the social community they made and were accustomed to up north. But what made the move easier for Schenk was...

Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
millcitytimes.com

Minnesota Business Success Story: Nautical Bowls

Nautical Bowls is a local success story. Just three years ago, the company occasionally brought their food truck to the Mill District. Founded in 2018 in Minnetonka, the company now has over 90 franchise locations and will be a new food at the State Fair this year. We talked to co-founder Rachel Amundson about the theme of the company, charity partnerships and what you can expect when you order one of their delicious bowls.
MINNETONKA, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Kyle Zygarlicke named Storm boys and girls cross country coach

As a middle-schooler in Wisconsin, Kyle Zygarlicke’s go-to sport was basketball. But when he was roped into volunteering for a cross country meet in seventh grade, he discovered another sport he might be interested in trying. “As I saw runners almost collapsing near the finish line, something inside me...
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Buffalo dad fighting rare and aggressive brain cancer

BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX 9) - This spring, 34-year-old Clint Swanson was preparing for the birth of his second child, a baby boy named Byron. While driving home to Buffalo from work in late May, he started to lose his vision and blacked out, drifting across oncoming traffic and into a ditch.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Fire and Ice happening July 15, 16

The latest summer festival is coming in hot… and cold. Chaska’s annual Fire and Ice Festival is happening Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at Firemen’s Park. The Fire and Ice Bonspiel curling tournament will also be taking place July 14-17, 2022. According to Alyssa Trumbower,...
CHASKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
swnewsmedia.com

How Minnesota domestic violence agencies are adapting post-Roe v. Wade

For 40 years, Southern Valley Alliance has provided support services for survivors of domestic violence in the southwest metro. Based in Belle Plaine with an upcoming relocation to Shakopee, SVA is the only nonprofit domestic violence agency located in Scott and Carver counties and has helped more than 22,000 people since its inception.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities hospital making commitment to furthering diversity

(FOX 9) - A local hospital group putting a focus on creating a more diverse workplace. Hennepin Healthcare will host its first-ever people of color career fair Saturday, and right now the need for workers in the healthcare industry couldn't be greater. "We need to be a part of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gophers football: 5 offensive players to watch heading into fall camp

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is less than a month away from fall camp. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2021, as PJ Fleck enters Year 6 in Minnesota. He’s 35-23 in five seasons, including 21-22 in Big Ten play, and 3-0 in bowl games. It’s the hope of the Gophers and their fans that 2022 starts with the momentum from where 2021 left off, with wins over rival Wisconsin and West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

2022 Maple Grove Days Fireworks Display

Live coverage of the Saturday, July 16, 2022 fireworks courtesy of CCX Media. CCX Media was also proud to provide live coverage for the 2022 Maple Grove Days Parade.

