Sampson County, NC

2 charged with leading chase through 4 North Carolina counties in stolen U-Haul

By Joedy McCreary
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A car chase through four counties in a stolen U-Haul ended with charges against two people in Sampson County, according to deputies.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Ramsay Manual Rangel, 28, of Harrells, and Jessica Thompson, 44, of Fayetteville, were arrested following the incident that ended Wednesday night in Columbus County.

Both were being held at the Sampson County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds.

A deputy on Route 41 in Harrells said he saw a U-Haul vehicle that had been reported stolen in Fayetteville.

That deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to pull over and instead led him on a pursuit through Sampson, Pender, Columbus and Braden counties before pulling into a residence in Riegelwood.

Deputies said Rangel and Thompson also were wanted for the theft of a pickup truck in Harrells on Tuesday. That truck was recovered later that day.

Rangel faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson — who is also known as Jessica Marie Shaffer — also faces the charges of larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia along with charges of possession of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Comments / 13

Janice Sigmon
2d ago

Hey just wondering IF Uhaul could be same Uhaul used to steal the RV from Camping World in Concord NC 🤔 might be something they need to check into

Reply
7
cbs17

